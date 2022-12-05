Soha Ali Khan Drops Pic With Inaaya And Kunal Kemmu, Saba Ali Khan As She Rings In Early Christmas

New Delhi: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, along with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu recently visited a friend’s house for an early Christmas celebration. They were dressed in festive Christmas colours and posed near a Christmas tree.

Sharing a video montage of their pictures from the evening, Soha wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @simone.khambatta and #vanickasawhney for getting December off on the right hoof! #christmas #christmasdecor.”

