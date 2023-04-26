SOG, Maoists Exchange Bullets On Odisha- Chhattisgarh Border; Combing Ops Underway

Bhubaneswar: The personnel of Special Operations Group(SOG) and Maoists exchanged bullets in Udanti sanctuary under Sobha PS of Gariyabandh district of Chhattisgarh.

Based on a real time actionable intelligence, an anti-Maoist operation was launched in Nabarangpur’s Raighar and Chhattisgarh Sobha border area on 25.04.2023 night by utilizing two units of SOG, the Odisha Police said on Wednesday.

Today at around 9.30AM, the operational teams came across a group of about 20 to 25 armed CPI (Maoist) cadres including Murli (CCM), Kartik (SCM), Guddu (SCM), Akash (ACM), Nandal (ACM) and others at east of village Saibin Kachhar in Udanti sanctuary under Sobha PS of Gariyabandh district of Chhattisgarh.

On seeing the operational team, armed Maoists started firing at the Police party. On being fired upon Police returned the fire. The Exchange of fire continued for about half an hour. Taking advantage of the terrain and dense forest, Maoists managed to escape from the camp.

“Huge quantity of camp articles has been seized. Senior officers are monitoring the developments. Further combing have been intensified in the area,” the police added.