SOG
State

SOG Jawans Carry Ailing Woman To Hospital On Cot

By Pragativadi News Service
12

Kandhamal: In a noble gesture, jawans of Special Operation Group (SOG) carried an ailing elderly woman on a cot for around 3 km to reach a hospital in Maoist-affected Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The SOG jawans came to know about the ailing elderly woman while undertaking combing operation in a forest near Labariketa village under Gochhapada police station, sources said.

As there was no motorable road, the SOG jawans carried the woman on a cot for around 3 km to reach Barahala. They also arranged a vehicle to take the woman to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), sources added.

The elderly woman was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Pragativadi News Service 20125 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking