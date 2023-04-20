SOG Jawans Carry Ailing Woman To Hospital On Cot
Kandhamal: In a noble gesture, jawans of Special Operation Group (SOG) carried an ailing elderly woman on a cot for around 3 km to reach a hospital in Maoist-affected Kandhamal district of Odisha.
The SOG jawans came to know about the ailing elderly woman while undertaking combing operation in a forest near Labariketa village under Gochhapada police station, sources said.
As there was no motorable road, the SOG jawans carried the woman on a cot for around 3 km to reach Barahala. They also arranged a vehicle to take the woman to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), sources added.
The elderly woman was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.
