SOG Jawan Sustains Bullet Injuries In Encounter With Maoists

Nuapada: A Special Operation Group (SOG) jawan sustained critical injuries during an encounter with the outlawed Maoists at Sunabeda sanctuary in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Monday.

According to reports, while the SOG jawans were engaged in a combing operation in the Sunabeda sanctuary this morning, Maoists opened fire at them. The jawans retaliated, but one of them sustained critical bullet injuries in the exchange of fire.

The injured jawan has been admitted to a private hospital in Raipur.