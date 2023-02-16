Software engineer Sweta death case: Deceased’s boyfriend Soumyajit arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested the boyfriend of deceased software engineer Sweta Utkal Kumari, in connection with the latter’s death.

Twin City Commissionerate Police today arrested her boyfriend Soumyajeet Mohapatra from his residence in Sambalpur.

A team from Chandrasekharpur police station in Bhubaneswar reached Bareipalli police station at around 4am and then along with a team of the said police station the team proceeded to Soumyajit’s house at Bansidhar Nagar in Sambalpur at around 4.30 am and arrested him.

Soumyajeet has been arrested under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

The arrest was made after the bail petition of Soumyajit was rejected by Supreme Court and High Court.

As per the latest report available, after the formalities at Bareipalli police station, the Commissionerate Police is learnt to be taking him to Bhubaneswar.

Notably, Sweta was found hanging inside her apartment in Sailashree Vihar area here on August 21, last year. The software engineer hailed from Bhadrak and was working as a Technology Analyst with Infosys here.

Her brother alleged that Soumyajeet was threatening her to make photos of their intimate moments viral, for which she took the extreme step.