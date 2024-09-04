New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC), the country’s apex medical education regulator, has reintroduced sodomy and lesbianism a unnatural sex offences in its revised curriculum for forensic medicine and toxicology for undergraduate students, PTI has reported.

The regulator has also reinstated topics such as the hymen and its types, its medico-legal importance, definition of virginity and defloration, its legitimacy and medico-legal importance.

These topics were removed from the curriculum in August 2022 following a directive from the Madras high court.

The revised curriculum under forensic and toxicology also includes ‘Describe legal competencies including Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)” besides “Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Civil and Criminal Cases, Inquest (Police Inquest and Magistrate’s Inquest), cognisable and Non-cognisable offences.’

However, there was no place for the seven-hour course on disability.

The changes were made as it was ‘time to have a relook at all aspects of the various components in the existing regulations and guidelines, the NMC noted in its Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Guidelines, 2024.