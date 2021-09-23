Sociology dept of VD Autonomous College holds webinar on Participatory Development

Koraput: The P.G. Department of Sociology of Vikram Deb Autonomous College (VDAC), Jeypore has organised a webinar on “Revisiting Participatory Development: A Sociological Perspective” through online mode on Thursday.

Dr. Sagarika Mishra, the convener of the webinar introduced the delegates and delivered the welcome address. She also introduced the concept note of the webinar. The webinar was presided over by Dr. Gopal Halder, the Principal of VDAC.

In course of his presidential address, Dr. Haldar mentioned that in contemporary times development or more specifically participatory development is considered as a powerful discourse which is shaping the social, economic and political landscapes of the underdeveloped as well as developing countries.

The webinar lecture was delivered by Prof. P. Durgaprasad, the Visiting Professor at, Central University of Odisha, Koraput. In his address, Prof. Durgaprasad highlighted the different methodological standpoints of participatory development. He emphasized on the significance of participatory development, which will bring about an all-round development of the individuals as well as the society at large. He said inclusive growth and development is an important aspect of participatory development. That apart, micro-planning is a methodological innovation in materializing participatory development.

Several participants that include faculty members, researchers, and students from different parts of the state of Odisha and beyond also enthusiastically participated thereby realizing the point that participatory development is an unavoidable methodological perspective while thinking about the development at all levels: local, regional, and global.

The webinar was also attended by teaching and non-teaching staff of the college. Ms. Tamasa Sarangi, Faculty Member of P.G. Department of Sociology introduced the distinguished speaker of the webinar. The webinar was smoothly coordinated by Ms. Sandhyarani Patro, student, P.G. Department of Sociology. Ms. Lipika Gouda, student, P.G. Department of Sociology proposed a formal vote of thanks at the end of the programme.