Social media post leads to clash in Maharashtra’s Satara, internet suspended

Maharashtra: One died and another was injured late on Sunday night after a clash broke out between two groups of people over a controversial post on social media forcing authorities to shut down the internet in Maharashtra’s Satara district.

The tensions had been simmering in the area for some time after a person allegedly uploaded a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ post on social media on August 15 and wrote objectionable remark against Indian freedom fighters.

Sources said several vehicles were burnt and shops vandalised in clashes at Pusesavali (T.Khatav) village of Satara. The mob set ablaze vehicles, shops were set on fire and a place of worship of a community was vandalised.

The internet service in the district has been suspended since Monday morning. A large number of police force has been deployed to bring the situation under control. The atmosphere in Pusesavli village was charged up for the last two days due to controversial posts on social media.