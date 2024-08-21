Social Media Platforms to comply with SC order on removal of victim’s identity in RG Kar Medical College incident

Prompt removal required of all references including the name, photographs and video clips depicting the deceased, from all social media platforms and electronic media

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked the social media platforms operating in India to comply with a recent Supreme Court order dated August 20, 2024, in the matter titled Kinnori Ghosh @ Anr. versus Union of India & Ors- Re: Circulation of name and photographs of deceased in RG Kar Medical college incident.

The Supreme Court of India vide an injunctive order has directed that all references to the name of the deceased, along with any photographs and video clips depicting the deceased, be promptly removed from all social media platforms and electronic media. This directive follows concerns regarding the dissemination of sensitive material related to the incident in question.

The operative paragraph of the Court’s order reads as follows:

“This Court is constrained to issue an injunctive order since the social and electronic media have proceeded to publish the identity of the deceased and photographs of the dead body after the recovery of the body.

We accordingly direct that all references to the name of the deceased in the above incident, photographs and video clips shall forthwith be removed from all social media platforms and electronic media in compliance with this order.”

In light of this order, MeitY hereby emphasizes the importance of adhering to the Court’s directive to safeguard the privacy and dignity of individuals involved and therefore social media platforms are required to take immediate action to ensure compliance with this order.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT urges all social media companies to ensure that such sensitive information is not further disseminated. Failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s order may result in legal consequences and further regulatory action.

All the social media platforms shall also inform the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology at cyberlaw-legal@meity.gov.in about the action taken in response to the compliance of Supreme Court order.