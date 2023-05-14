Social Activist Shot Dead by Miscreants in Odisha’s Rayagada; Probe Underway

Gunupur: Unidentified miscreants shot dead a social activist at Bansadhara Setu in Gunupur of Rayagada district on Saturday night. This is the first time in the district that a social activist was murdered.

The deceased has been identified as Gouri Prasad Mishra, director of a social organization ‘ASHA’ in Gunupur.

According to sources, Mishra along with his friends Akshay Dash, Ashok Rath, and Satya Satpathy had gone to Bansadhara Setu as usual and were about to return home at around 9.30 pm.

In the meanwhile, three to four bike-borne miscreants reached the spot, opened fire on Mishra and sped away. A bullet hit Mishra’s head following which he collapsed on the spot and died, sources added.

Today, Gunupur SDPO Bikash Ranjan Beura, IIC Nilambar Jani along with a scientific team reached the crime scene for investigation. The cops have reportedly collected blood sample and a cartridge from the spot.

On the other hand, the post-mortem of the body was conducted. Police suspects the miscreants had used a 9mm pistol to shot Mishra.

Besides, the police are also checking CCTV footages of the nearby areas to trace the assailants.