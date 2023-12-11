Sobhita Dhulipala wins ‘Best Popular Actress’ OTT Award

Last night marked a momentous occasion for Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who clinched the prestigious ‘Best Popular Actress’ award for her remarkable contributions to OTT content at the ITA Awards. The talented actress was honoured for her standout performances in the acclaimed series ‘Made In Heaven’ and ‘The Night Manager,’ solidifying her presence as a powerhouse in the digital entertainment landscape.

Taking to social media, she writes “Came home from the ITA awards last night and hurriedly took these pictures.

It means the world to me to get to play interesting, multi-dimensional characters and then, to be recognised and appreciated for it is just beyond what my fragile fluttering self can handle.

Grateful. Inspired. Tender.”

Sobhita Dhulipala not only captivated the audience with her on-screen prowess but also stole the spotlight with her impeccable sense of style. Adorned in a stunning floral blue saree, she radiated elegance and garnered admiration for her red carpet appearance. Fans and industry peers alike were quick to shower praise on her, both for her acting prowess and her fashion statement. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen making her Hollywood debut with the film ‘The Monkey Man’.