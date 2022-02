Daringbadi: The sharp drop in temperature at Daringbadi, also known as the Kashmir of Odisha, led to snowfall, on Sunday morning.

Extreme cold wave conditions prevailed in Daringbadi of Kandhamal district after the temperature dropped to 7°C, throwing normal life out of gear.

While the locals are finding it difficult to step out of their houses, tourists are thronging to various places in the area to witness the snowfall.