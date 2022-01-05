Snowdrop actress Kim Mi-soo dies at 31; cause of death yet to be revealed

South Korean actor Kim Mi-soo, who featured in a supporting role in the currently on air K-drama Snowdrop, passed away on Wednesday. She was 31.

The demise of Kim was confirmed by her agency Landscape. However, the cause behind her death is yet to be revealed.

“Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace,” the agency said in a statement.

Kim’s funeral will be held quietly behind closed doors according to the wishes of her family, the agency further said.

Kim had acted in several Korean films. She rose to fame with her role in ‘Snowdrop’, which is a romantic melodrama, set against the backdrop of the 1987 pro-democracy movement. The late actor also starred in 2021’s hit K-dramas like Netflix series Hellbound and Yumi’s Cells.