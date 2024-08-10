Snow White Teaser Trailer Out! Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot Bring The Timeless Tale To Life

New York: Once upon a time in a magical land, lived a girl named Snow White…but we bet you have already heard that story – so Disney brings to you a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film with Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The teaser trailer of Snow White takes us to the magical land where the protagonist lives her best life with Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy (the seven dwarfs). And then, a brief intervention into her world, courtesy the evil queen…”Magic mirror on the wall, who is fairest one of all ,” says Gal Gadot intensely. And then the usual drill – the timeless story of magic apples, kiss from a prince and a happily ever after – or so we hope.

Gal Gadot, who plays the antagonist in the film, shared the trailer on social media and she wrote, “Still pinching myself that I got to be apart of this iconic story! See you in March 25! #d23 #EvilQueen #delicious.” Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler, who stars in the titular role, wrote, “So unbelievably honored, so unbelievably proud. see you in theaters march 2025.”

Directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, the film will feature original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. the film is slated to release on March 21 in theatres.