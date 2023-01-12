Snow Avalanche Hits In J&K’s Sonamarg

New Delhi: A snow avalanche has hit the popular hill station of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir today. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to reports, the avalanche occurred near Baltal area in Sonamarg.

Cold conditions intensified in Kashmir as the minimum temperature dipped several degrees below the freezing point.

The IMD on Wednesday predicted that Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh will experience “light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall” on January 12 and 13.

Last year in November, three Army personnel were killed after an avalanche struck them in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.