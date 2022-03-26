Snoop Dogg to collaborate with BTS

Seoul: Snoop Dogg, the legendary rapper, has officially confirmed that he will collaborate with the K-pop band BTS.

The rapper made the revelation on the red carpet of the American Song Contest. Since Snoop Dogg stated in January that BTS had made him a request to collaborate, ARMYs had been anticipating this.

The 50-year-old previously stated that he just discovered about the enormously successful Korean band via his nephew, who showed him footage of the group.

Stating, ”Official like a referee with a whistle,” the Young, Wild & Free rapper added, ”The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it.” He also spoke highly of the septet by saying that he loves ‘that entertainment world’ and complimented their music adding ‘it’s a vibe’.

Although he did not divulge details about the collaboration, Snoop Dogg appeared positive about the project and excited to bring two genres together. He concluded, ”I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.’