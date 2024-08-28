Sniffer Dogs to be Deployed in Odisha Forests to Curb Wildlife Poaching

Bhubaneswar: To combat wildlife poaching, the Odisha Forest Department has resolved to deploy sniffer dogs to safeguard forests and sanctuaries.

Initially, sniffer dogs will be utilized on a trial basis to defend wildlife from poachers and other hazards in five forest regions within the state, as per sources.

A minimum of ten sniffer dogs are slated for deployment in the wildlife zones of Similipal, Satkosia, Debrigarh, Hindol, and Athagarh to help curb the poaching of wild animals, stated Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sushanta Nanda.

These dogs will undergo specialized training to identify and pursue poachers and to detect hunting traps and snares.

To acquire and train the sniffer dogs, the forest department plans to issue a tender at both national and international levels. Various national and international entities will participate in supplying and training the dogs.

This measure is anticipated to enhance the state’s initiatives to thwart wildlife poaching and preserve its diverse ecosystem.