Snatchers’ Gang Busted In Berhampur; 7 Held, Guns & Bikes Seized

Berhampur: Police today busted a snatchers’ gang with the arrest of seven persons including a minor and seizure of firearms, speed bikes, and gold & silver ornaments.

Since the past few weeks, a number of armed robberies, thefts, and snatching were reported in Berhampur city. A few days ago, it was reported that 5 to 6 armed miscreants on Bullets motorcycles and R15 bikes robbed gold jewellery, money and mobile phones from many people.

Complaints were filed in other police stations including Gosani Nuagaon, Sadar, Gopalpur, Dhakapahandi, Chamakhandi, Chhatrapur, Nimakhandi and town police stations.

After the snatchers’ gang gained notoriety in the locality, a team was formed under the leadership of Berhampur SP Dr Sharvana Vivek M and raids were conducted at various places.

Gosani Nuagaon Police has managed to apprehend seven members of the snatchers’ gang. The youths were robbing and snatching valaubales by using stolen vehicles. On receiving information from special sources, the Gosani Nuagaon police station managed to nab the gang after detaining and interrogating one person.

In this incident, 7 persons including a minor have been arrested, and two pistols, 38 grams of gold ornaments, 55 grams of silver ornaments, Rs.3332 cash, 17 mobile phones, 5 motorcycles were seized from them, SP Dr. Shravana Vivek M, said at a press meet here today.

Among the arrested accused are Sushant Kumar Sahu of Brajrajnagar 2nd Street under Badabazar Police Station, Shukhadev Sahu of Jhadankuli under Nimakhandi Police Station, Sagar Sahu of 5th Street of Gajapati Nagar, Suman Choudhuri of Jagannath Bihar 4th Line of Sriram Nagar, Pinku Sahu of Chhatrapur Sindurpur and one minor from Gajapati nagar.

The Berhampur SP also informed in the press conference that Kisan Sahu of Brajrajnagar has been arrested on the charges of receiving stolen gold jewellery from the arrested accused persons.

Town SDPO Rajeeb Lochan Panda, Gosani Nuagaon police station IIC were present at the presser. Today, all the arrested persons have been forwarded to the court.