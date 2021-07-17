Snapchat To Introduce New Bitmoji Stickers On The Occasion Of World Emoji Day

New Delhi: Snapchat will introduce new Bitmoji stickers and avatars this World Emoji Day, which is today. The stickers are mentioned to have been designed with admiration and respect for frontline Covid staff in addition to assisting India’s vaccination drive.

The company is launching the ‘You Are Essential’ Bitmoji sticker to specific appreciation for frontline Covid employees. The firm can be launching the ‘Get Your Shot’, and ‘Got My Shot’ Bitmoji stickers.

While these emojis arrive, iPhone users don’t have to wait as Apple, on the occasion of World Emoji Day, has offered its users to dress up their Memoji stickers with new customizations that are available in the public beta preview of iOS 15.

How to create your own Bitmoji