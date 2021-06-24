Snana Yatra: Trinity beat the heat with holy bath

Puri: The Trinity cooled off today with a holy bath on the occasion of Snan Purnima. The Devasnana Purnima or Snana Yatra rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at Puri Srimandir commenced on Thursday in the absence of devotees owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Early in the morning, the daita servitors escorted out Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, Sudarshan and Madanmohan from ‘Ratna Simhasan’ in the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple in a ‘pahandi’ procession amidst chanting of Jai Jagannath.

They were taken to the bathing altar (Snana Vedi) located on the outer temple complex. Priests consecrated the water brought from the sacred well also called golden well located inside the temple complex before the ritual.

A total of 108 pitchers of aromatic and herbal water were used in Lords’ bathing.

While the servitors poured 35 pots of water on Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra had shower with 33 pots of water, Devi Subhadra with 22 pots of water and Lord Sudarshan took bath with 18 pots of water.