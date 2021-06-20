Snana Yatra: Servitors undergo Covid testing today

Puri: While the Puri Srimandir is getting ready to host the famous Rath Yatra, the first stage of Covid testing of the servitors participating in Snana Yatra began from today.

Reportedly, RT PCR testing is being carried out for all the sevayats involved in the rituals before 48 hrs. Similarly, Police personnel and Temple officials involved in arrangements will also be tested.

All the servitors, who will be engaged in rituals of the deities at Puri Jagannath temple, will undergo four rounds of Covid test (RT PCR) 48 hours prior to participating in the grand festival.

The testing will be done at four stages –before Snana Yatra, before Gundicha Yatra, before Bahuda Yatra and lastly, 15 days after Niladri Bije.

Considered as part and parcel of the social, religious and cultural ethos of the people of Odisha, the Ratha Yatra is one of the main festivals of Odisha that commemorates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings from the 12th century Jagannath temple to their aunt’s abode in Gundicha temple, 2.5 kilometres away in Puri town.