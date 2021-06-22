Snana Yatra: Section 144 To Be Clamped In Puri, Know More

Puri: Owing to the Covid pandemic, the district administration will impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC for the smooth conduct of Snana Yatra (divine bathing rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings) scheduled to be performed on June 24.

The Section 144 will come into force from 10 PM on June 23 to 2 AM on June 25 in Puri town.

The decision has been taken to discourage gathering so that spread of Covid pandemic could be prevented, stated an order issued by Puri Sub-Collector Bhabatarana Sahu.

The administration appealed to the residents of Puri and devotees to cooperate with the temple authorities for a hassle-free event of the sibling deities.

Meanwhile, the devotees can witness the entire rituals through TV as the Information and Public Relations Department will videograph the festival and share the feed with various channels. Elaborate security arrangements will be made for mega sacred event.