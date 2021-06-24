Snana Purnima: Holy Trinity Dons Gajanan Besha

Puri: Tens of thousands of devotees from across the globe were on Friday witnessed the ‘Hati Besha’ or Gajanan Besha Lord Jagannath and siblings Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra through various TV and Web channels in the view of the restrictions imposed for COVID-19 on the auspicious occasion of Snana Purnima.

Soon after the holy bathing ritual on Saturday morning on the Snana Mandap, the deities gave ‘darshan’ (divine glimpse) of ‘Gaja or Hati Besha.

Prior to this enchanting ‘Gajanan Besha’ or ‘Gaja Besha’ or ‘Hati Besha’, Mudirasta, the representative of Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb performed the ceremonial sweeping of the Snana Mandap, the process called Chhera Panhara as the Puri King was absent to perform the rituals.

The tradition of decking up Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra in Gajanana or Hati Besha after the ceremonial bath can be traced to the Hindu belief of beginning every religious rite with a worship of Lord Ganesh. After all the ceremony is a prelude to the annual Rath Yatra.

Before Hati Besha, it is time for Snana Yatra when the sibling deities are escorted from the sanctum sanctorum to the Snana Mandap (bathing altar) in a ‘Pahandi’ (procession) after ‘Mangal Arati’. It is here on the mandap that they are given a ritualistic bath after the sevayats perform a complex set of rituals.

It takes place on a full-moon day of Jyeshtha (May-June).

Legends also has it that the Lords are dressed as Ganesh to satisfy the followers of the Ganapatya sect. A story in the book 99 Thoughts On Ganesha, by mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, talks about the Puri temple and this particular besha.