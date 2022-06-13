Snana Purnima: 5-Tier Security In Puri For Crowd Management

Puri: A five-tier security arrangement has been made by Odisha Police for the Debasnana Purnima scheduled to be held at the Jagannath Temple in Puri on June 14.

Addressing a press conference today, ADG (Law & Order) R.K Sharma informed that 3 Commandants, 11 Additional SPs, 21 DSPs, 50 Inspectors, 270 SIs & ASIs, 1000 Constables & Home Guards are to be deployed for the Debasnana Purnima.

A team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and one platoon of Special Tactical Unit (STU) will also be deployed for the purpose.

Crowd management inside and outside the temple, and traffic and security arrangements will be the main focus of the deployed units. Adequate CCTV cameras have also been installed for the Debasnana Purnima, said Sharma.

Senior officials informed that apart from Puri temple, elaborate security and traffic arrangements will be in place for Puri town as well.