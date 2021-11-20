Snake Venom Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Seized In Deogarh; Two Held

Deogarh: Police here have seized snake venom worth Rs 1.5 crore from two persons during a raid at Taranga village in Deogarh district. The accused persons have been identified as Kailash Sahoo and Ranjan Kumar Padhi.

Acting on a tip-off of a deal for the venom, Riamal Police reached Tarang village and conducted raid. Subsequently, the accused persons were arrested.

Police reached the spot and registered a case. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.