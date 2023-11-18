Smuggled wood log laden van seized in Kalahandi, two held

Kalahandi: Continuing with the crackdown on timber smugglers, the Forest Department sleuths intercepted a pickup van at Rampur in Kalahandi district and seized four wood logs from the same. Two persons were also arrested in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Saundarya Nanda and Krushna Chandra Nanda from Kachharpali village of Balangir.

The Rampur police on being informed by a reliable source stopped a wood van going to Gopalpur, near Goudkela on the National Highway no. 59 and seized the smuggled wood of worth Rs 50,000.

The accused have been forwarded to the court. Further investigation in to the matter is underway.