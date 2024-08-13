Smuggled Timber Seized in Nuapada, Peddler Held

Nuapada: Forest officials seized smuggled teak wood in the Sialati area under Sadar block in Nuapada district on Tuesday and arrested the peddler.

The smuggler has been identified as Gobinda Bag.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest officials conducted a raid in the Sialati area and seized the teak wood. The timbers were being smuggled in a pick-up van. Ranger Sunil Mishra, Forester Khageswar Majhi and other staff sasmita bag were present at the site.