Smuggled Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth Lakhs Seized

Ganjam: In a major haul, police here on Friday seized gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs which were being illegally transported from Ganjam to Rayagada.

As per reports, the ornaments were being smuggled from Hinjilicut in Ganjam to Muniguda in Rayagada.

Acting on reliable inputs, police started searching the car. During search, police removed the cover of the car’s rear seat and found a door to a secret chamber. Around 188gm gold and 3kg silver ornaments were recovered.

The occupants of the car failed to provide any satisfactory answer and produce valid bills of the ornaments. The ornaments have been seized and the two were detained for further interrogation.

Police have informed the GST and Income Tax authorities about the seizure for further investigation.

On the other hand, probe is underway to unearth the racket involved in smuggling gold and silver ornaments, said sources.