Smrutirekha Pahi deserts Congress, alleges being sidelined

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader from Dharmasala Assembly Constituency Smrutirekha Pahi has resigned from party alleging that she is being sidelined.

Smrutirekha Pahi tendered her resignation to Congress State chief Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday. She had contested from the grand old party from Dharmasala assembly segment in the 2019 general election.

Pahi said the Congress party will never forge ahead in the state given its electoral prospects and added that it will not be possible for her to work for the people of Dharmasala. She said it is virtually impossible for her to give justice to the people of her constituency by being associated with the party.

Pahi said she has left the Congress party from primary membership and all other posts and added that she has taken the decision for the betterment of Dharmasala.

