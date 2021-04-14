Smrutirekah Pahi joins BJP in presence of Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Smrutirekha Pahi has joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and State party chief Samir Mohanty on Wednesday.

Smrutirekha Pahi had deserted Congress on April 6. She had alleged that the Congress party was behaving like a B team of BJD and was not giving her due importance. Pahi had contested the assembly poll in 2019 from Dharmasala on a Congress ticket.

Pradhan thanked Pahi that she has accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that the party will be strengthened from the grass-root level.

<>

</>

Pradhan has tweeted that he has also taken some workers from Congress and BJD from Chhendipada in Angul district into BJP. The Union Minister said efforts are being taken to strengthen the party in the state and invite like-minded persons into the BJP fold. Odisha will witness a political resurgence through BJP.

<>

</>