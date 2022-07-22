Smriti Mandhana won’t settle for podium finish at Commonwealth Games

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana spoke to the press about the team’s aspirations before departing for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

For the first time in 24 years, cricket is set to be a part of the Commonwealth Games this year in Birmingham. It will also be the first time a women’s tournament will be played inside a multi-sport event.

As such, the incentive for the all the teams is huge as they could make history by finishing on the podium or better yet, win the gold.

Speaking to the press before departing for the Commonwealth Games, Smriti Mandhana spoke about similar aspirations for the women’s tournament.

“Really excited to be part of the Commonwealth Games,” said Mandhana. “I think it is something very new for me and our team. We’ve never experienced going out and playing a tournament where other sports are also involved. So I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“We haven’t had an experience of playing in a Commonwealth Games, where we’ll strive to get the gold medal because we’ve always imagined us lifting the trophy and trying to put us on a podium where we lift a trophy.

“But now that we have to imagine us going on the podium and getting a medal, I think it is something new and we all are really excited. It’ll be a good experience and a really new experience for all of us, and I am sure that we’re all really going to enjoy and give our best.”

Mandhana made it very clear that the team will not just be satisfied with a podium finish and are looking to make history by bagging the top prize.

“All the girls are really excited and we all know the feeling,” Mandhana added. “We all know the feeling because we’ve all watched the Commonwealth and Olympics, when the Indian flag goes higher and we hear the national anthem… everyone knows that feeling and definitely we are aiming for gold.

“I don’t think we’ll look for just a podium finish because when the flag goes higher and the national anthem plays, that’s the best feeling.”

India are pitted in Group A against Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. Their campaign will begin on 29 July against reigning T20 World Champions Australia before they face arch-rivals Pakistan two days later. They play their final group stage game on 3 August against Barbados.

The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals.