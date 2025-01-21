India opener Smriti Mandhana has moved up to the second position in the latest ICC women’s ODI batting rankings after an impressive series against Ireland.

Mandhana, the only Indian in the top 10, scored 135 in the third ODI and 41 and 73 in the first and second matches, respectively. She currently has 738 points, while South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt sits at the top with 773 points, followed closely by Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu in third with 733 points.

Jemimah Rodrigues made a notable leap, scoring her maiden hundred in the second ODI against Ireland, and has climbed two spots to rank 17th. Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the series, is ranked 15th.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Deepti Sharma is placed sixth with 344 points. The top spot is held by Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, who performed exceptionally well in the Ashes, taking four wickets and scoring 146 runs to overtake South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp.

In the bowling rankings, Sophie Ecclestone remains at the top, while Deepti has improved her position to fourth with 680 rating points.