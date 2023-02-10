Smriti Irani’s Daughter Ties Knot With BF Arjun Bhalla

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani tied knot with her fiance Arjun Bhalla at Rajasthan’s Khimsar Fort on Thursday.

As per reports, their wedding festivities began on February 7 with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Shanelle wore a red bridal lehenga, while Arjun was seen in a white sherwani in their wedding photo that has been widely shared on social media. The couple posed together near some floral decoration inside the grand Khimsar Fort in the day-time picture taken from afar.

Shanelle graduated from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai and is a lawyer by profession. She is an alumnus of Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC, US. Shanelle maintains a private Instagram account with over 583 followers.