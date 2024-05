Smriti Irani To Visit Odisha Tomorrow To Hit Campaign Trail For BJP

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Smriti Irani is scheduled to visit Odisha on Saturday to hit the campaign trail to bolster the electoral prospects of BJP candidates.

“She will hold public meetings in Kujanga (Paradip), Aul (Kendrapada) and Remuna (Balasore) and talk about Subhadra Yojana of the BJP,” party vice president Golak Mohapatra informed on Friday.