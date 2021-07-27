Smriti Irani Launches 24/7 Helpline For Women Affected By Violence

New Delhi: With the objective of further improving safety and security of women across the nation and in line with Union Government’s efforts towards overall betterment of women, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani today inaugurated the National Commission for Women’s 24/7 helpline number – 7827170170.

The helpline aims to provide 24/7 online support to women affected by violence through referral by linking them with appropriate authorities such as police, hospitals, District Legal Service Authority, psychological services etc.

Inaugurating the helpline virtually, Union WCD Minister Irani congratulated the NCW for this initiative and lauded the new helpline.

She said that this digital helpline gives a message to women that whenever they are in need, their government and their Commission will stand by them. She also congratulated the entire NCW team for the “stupendous” efforts for helping women especially during the pandemic. She said that the partnership between NCW and WCD goes a long way in ensuring a seamless intervention to help women in distress.

Speaking on the occasion, NCW Chairperson Ms. Rekha Sharma said that the helpline strengthens the commissions existing complaint mechanism and the helpline will enable women in need of support and counseling to get help in time.

She said “We are always inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who is tirelessly working for the betterment of women. From women empowerment to women-led empowerment, we have seen many changes in his able leadership which inspires us to do better.

The objective of the Helpline is to provide 24-hour complaints and counseling services to women affected by violence by linking them with appropriate authorities such as police, hospitals, District Legal Service Authority psychological services and providing information about women related government programmes across the country through a single uniform number.

The helpline will function with a team of trained experts. Any girl or woman aged 18 years and above can seek help by calling on this Helpline which will be operated from the premises of the National Commission for Women, New Delhi.

NCW under its statutory mandate has been looking into complaints under various categories of violence/deprivation of women rights from across the country. These complaints are received in writing or online through its website i.e., www.ncw.nic.in.

The Commission processes complaints to facilitate in providing adequate and expeditious relief to women ensuring suitable redressal of grievances. In order to strengthen and expand the complaint platform, the Commission took the initiative to start this Digital Helpline. This helpline service has been developed in collaboration with Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

NCW accords utmost priority to safety of women. Keeping in line with its initiatives for aggrieved women, the Commission has started this new helpline to facilitate integrated range of services for women affected by violence under one roof such as help from police, psycho-social counselling and access to One Stop Centres among other services. The helpline will be functional round-the-clock to facilitate help on issues related to violence against women.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt Smriti Zubin Irani inaugurated the 24/7 helpline number virtually along with Secretary, WCD, Shri Indevar Pandey and NCW Chairperson Ms. Rekha Sharma in the presence of Members of the Commission and Shri Vinay Thakur, Senior Director (Research), Digital India Corporation.