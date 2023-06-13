Smooth Rath Yatra On Focus: CM Naveen After Attending Last Meeting  

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said the government has emphasized on orderly and disciplined Rath Yatra this year.

Attending the last Ratha Yatra meeting through virtual platform, Patnaik said “it is our responsibility to complete the Rath Yatra rituals smoothly.”

He said “safe journey of devotees with a good Rath Yatra experience should be ensured. The blessings of Lord Jagannath are always with us. Everyone’s service and dedication will make grand festival successful.”

“Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the greatest identity of every Odia. The entire world is waiting for Lord’s Rath Yatra. It is the responsibility of all of us to finish the festival smoothly,” he said.

The CM also laid stress on the smooth conduct of rituals, arrangements for devotees in view of heat wave.

“The most important thing is to ensure smooth conduct of rituals. Similarly, Special attention needs to be given to the safety devotees coming to Puri. Special arrangements need to be made in view of the summer season this year,” Patnaik said.

Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das and representatives of various departments attended the last coordination meeting.

After the meeting, Das informed that all the departments are working together to organize the mega festival as per schedule. He said that the temple corridor route will be opened by the June 15.