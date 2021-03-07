Smoke engulfs several areas after forest fire in Odisha’s Ghumusar division

Bhanjanagar: Days after a fire broke out at forests under Ghumusar division there has been no respite from the thick smoke and foul smell for the residents of the nearby areas.

According to sources, smoke engulfed Bhanjanagar, Sorada, Belaguntha and Jagannathprasad areas here as forests under Ghumusar division are burning for the last five days.

Residents complained of breathing problems and a burning sensation in their eyes even as thick smoke continued to engulf the surrounding areas. The visibility on the road has reduced considerably.