Bhubaneswar: Smile Foundation, in partnership with the European Union, hosts the first-ever European film festival in Bhubaneswar.

Being organised under the Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY), this three-day edition is

tailor-made for school children and is scheduled from the 6th to the 8th of September, 2024 in DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur.

“This is an honour for me to bring such an innovative and international platform for thousands of children of my home state, Odisha,” said Mr Jitendra Mishra, SIFFCY Director.

The opening ceremony was graced by Mr Jitendra Mishra, acclaimed filmmaker and festival director of SIFFCY, Dr Magdalena Filipczuk, Director of Polish Institute, New Delhi, and Mr Volodymyr Prytula, Second Secretary (Culture, Press & Information), Embassy of Ukraine in India. In addition, Dr Sujata Sahu, Principal-cum-Asst.

Regional Officer, DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur; Ollywood stars Mr Sabyasachi Mishra, Ms Archita Sahu, award-winning filmmaker Mr Sabyasachi Mohapatra and Mr Sujit Mahapatra, founder of Bakul Foundation

were accompanied by other dignitaries from the education, media and entertainment industries.

“We have come to Odisha, with curated feature movies and animations from Poland for children. We have been planning together with Smile Foundation since February and I am amazed by the appreciation this festival has received in Odisha.

Children here are happy with EU movies, besides being very engaged and active. So happy to be in such a welcoming city as Bhubaneswar and to cooperate with Smile Foundation,” said Dr Magdalena Filipczuk,

Acting Director of Polish Institute, New Delhi.

The three-day festival is powered by the Polish Institute, New Delhi and is supported by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in New Delhi, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India, the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, New Delhi, and SCHLiNGEL International Film Festival, Germany. The event is supported locally by the Bakul Foundation and DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur.

“It is a great honour for Ukraine to be represented here in Bhubaneswar at SIFFCY@SCHOOL for the first time. I was impressed by the Q&A session wherein we discussed the possibility of having a project between the DAV School and schools in Ukraine. I would also like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Smile Foundation for doing such great work in promoting international cinema in India, especially for children. Dhanyabada (thank you),” remarked Mr Volodymyr Prytula, Second Secretary (Culture, Press & Information),

Embassy of Ukraine in India.

Several award-winning films from across Europe are being screened in these three days, including Lampo, the Travelling Dog, Poland; Mission Ulja Funk, Germany, Poland, Luxembourg; Dronya’s Artifices, Ukraine; The Tesla Case, Bulgaria; Birds of Passage, France, Belgium; Shorts animation collection from the Czech Republic; Loop, Italy and many other handpicked films. During the festival, a filmmaking workshop for children was also hosted by

award-winning filmmaker Mr. Snehasis Das. Poland and Ukraine are the countries of focus at the festival.

“Good cinema becomes an interesting and engaging alternative to stimulate discussion among young people about vital personal, societal, moral and world issues,” expressed Mr Santanu Mishra, chairman of SIFFCY and co-founder of Smile Foundation.