S&ME Minister, MLA Fined For ‘Violating Traffic Rule’

Bhubaneswar: School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Balasore MLA Swarup Kumar Das on Saturday have been fined for violating traffic rules.

The fine was imposed after Minister and the MLA were found driving a motorcycle without wearing helmets.

They were on their way for the inspection of various schools when they were caught riding without helmets by the traffic police at Hemkapada Square, said sources.

Subsequently, the traffic policeman on duty issued a challan of Rs 1000 in the name of the motorcycle owner. The Minister later visited the Traffic Police Station and paid the fine.