Smart Queue Management System introduced in 8 more RTOs

Cuttack: Adding another feather to the public services within the purview of 5T, the Transport Department has introduced Smart Queue Management system to improve the citizens’ experience at another 8 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) i.e. Malkangiri, Boudh, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Phulbani, Rayagada, Baripada and Chandikhol. The system ensures better customer engagement, and less waiting time, catalysing higher customer satisfaction. This facility is the first of its kind in Govt. Departments of Odisha

“It is hassle-free and robust for the end-to-end automation to manage the queue of the customers who come to avail different services. The system simplifies and fast tracks the process of issuing licences, registration of vehicles, tax payment etc.,” said Dhananjaya Senapati, Addl. Comm. Transport (Tech.)

The facility was implemented with an initial investment ofRs 2.18 crores in 15 RTOs. To begin with, the system was introduced in Bhubaneswar followed by Cuttack (Track) and RTOs in Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh&Sonepur. The work is in progress in 12 more RTOs.

When an applicant comes, a token is generated at the office. The citizens need not stand in queues. They can comfortably sit inside the office for their turn. There would be a display system at all the counters to announce the token numbers. The applicants can know the approximate waiting time for getting the service through predictive forecasting by the system. The citizens will receive notification for their service from time to time.