Smart Phone Use On Srimandir Premises Banned Completely From Today

Puri: Use of smart phones on the premises of Shree Jagannath temple was completely banned from the New Year (Sunday).

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had earlier decided to impose the ban on use of smart phones by the servitors and security personnel. However, senior police official of Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) can use the gadget for official purpose only.

The servitors will be allowed to use conventional keypad phone for personal communication, SJTA sources said.

The decision was taken after several devotees captured the pictures of inner side of the temple secretly and posted on social media.