Smart City organises “Greenathon” to promote NMT across Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Continuing it’s efforts to promote Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) practices across the city, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd today organised cyclothon termed “Greenathon” in which around 80 people participated defying the temperature of the chilling winter morning.

IG Police and cycling enthusiast, Amitav Thakur inaugurated the event. It started from near HDFC Bank Jharpada and ended there completing a loop and covering Esplanade Mall and other major landmarks en route.

Thanking people for participating in the event promoting NMT by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd, IG Police Sri Amitav Thakur said, “cycling is the best way to keep oneself fit and healthy. We must practice it so that it can also keep us in good immunity. In fact, in the current pandemic situation cycling can bring in a healthy change in the society.”

All the participants, however, followed the COVID appropriate behaviour including social distancing norms.

Anant Pattanaik, vice-president and cluster head of HDFC Bank and Sandeep Patnaik of Overall Sports, the partners of today’s “Greenathon” also spoke during the inauguration.

The vice-president of HDFC Bank said “today’s “Greenathon” was organised by Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd to promote a cleaner and greener City. We are happy to be associated with it as it promotes NMT and a healthy lifestyle.”

Ajitav, a participant from Saheed Nagar said “the events by Bhubaneswar Smart City to promote NMT and cycling is making more and more people aware of healthy and smart lifestyle.”

Shantanu Kumar from Jharpada said, “the city authorities are promoting NMT and cycling, but as responsible citizens, we must make the habit an everyday affair to make ourselves healthy, smart and active.”

The officials of BSCL under the guidance of Sri Kamaljit Das, General Manager coordinated the event.

In order to make the Temple City a livable place and environment-friendly, the Bhubaneswar Smart City has adopted a series of initiatives and several cycle tracks are being developed under the NMT Priority Network.

Also, through the awareness drives under the Cycles4Change Challenge, the city is organizing a series of activities to promote cycling.

Under the directive of Managing Director and CEO Bhubaneswar Smart City Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, the Smart City has taken up cycling promotion activities to make the city green and clean.

The Smart City has also expedited the process to have seven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at major locations of Bhubaneswar so that the environment of the city remains sustainable for the future.