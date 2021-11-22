SLSWCA Clears 8 Investment Proposals Worth Rs 1,872.11 Cr

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards creating new livelihood opportunities through industrialization, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today accorded in-principle approval to eight industrial projects envisaging investment of around Rs.1872.11 cr, and employment opportunities for 3461 persons.

Besides, the projects will utilize many agricultural byproducts and will enhance economic activities in different parts of the State.

Presenting details of the investment proposals, Principal Secretary Industry Sri Hemant Kumar Sharma said that the Proposals were mainly from the sectors like food processing, agriculture, animal husbandry, petroleum products, steel, and downstream manufacturing. The proposers were credible investors and their coming in would provide further fillip to the sectors”. MD IPICOL Sri Bhupinder Singh Poonia presented project-wise details for discussion.

Giving in-principle approval to the projects, Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra directed IPICOL to have oversight on the construction and commissioning of the projects approved earlier. Various departments were asked to facilitate early grounding of the newly approved projects.

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare departments were advised to link the raw materials from the State for the upcoming food processing plants. Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra also directed to ensure scientific disposal of the wastes of newly coming up industries from the very beginning.

Development Commissioner Sri Pradeep Kumar Jena directed IPOCOL to have realistic assessment of the land and water requirement for various industries. IDCO was also advised to ensure hundred percent utilization of the land allotted to industrial houses within the stipulated period.

The approved projects in steel and petroleum products included: Establishment of 0.108 MTPA Ferro Alloys Plant with 50 MW CPP and railway siding with investment of Rs.328.75 cr by Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd at Kalinganagar with employment potential for 330 persons; Expansion of Cocke and Petroleum products plant from 0.425 MTPA to 0.85 MTPA at Kalinganagar by Jindal Coke Ltd with investment of Rs.470 cr and employment potential of 270 persons; and, Establishment of iron ore pipe conveying system of 3 MTPA capacity by GV Mines and Minerals with investment of Rs 104.48 cr and employment potential for 238 persons.

The approved projects in food processing sector included: 200 KLPD ethanol plant with investment of Rs 250 Cr and employment potential for 202 persons in Bargarh district by Greentech bio-energy; establishment of 200 KLPD ethanol along with 4.5 co-generation plant by Bio-Agro Energy Ltd with investment of Rs.228.55 cr and employment potential for 337 persons in Sonepur district; establishment of 90 KLPD grain based ethanol plant and co-generation unit by Indian Potash Ltd in Kalahandi district with investment of Rs.219 cr and employment potential for 238 persons; and, establishment of grain-based distillery unit of 200 KLOD capacity in Jharsuguda district by Energy Intro Pvt Ltd with investment of 205 Cr and employment potential for 196 persons.

The approved project in agriculture and fishing included establishment of one mechanized hatchery unit with annual capacity of Rs.805.11 lakh units in Mayurbhanj district by Abis Exports Ltd with investment of Rs.66.33 cr and employment potential for 1650 persons.

Development Commissioner Sri Pardeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary Industry Sri Hemant Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Sri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary Water Resources Smt Anu Garg, Principal Secretary Energy Sri Nikunjabiharee Dhal, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Sri Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Panchayati raj and Drinking water Sri Ashok Kumar Meena, Chairman and Managing Director IDCO Sri Krishan Kumar, MD IPICOL Sri B.S. Poonia along with principal secretaries, secretaries and senior officers of the concerned departments participate in the discussions.