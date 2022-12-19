Slipper Hurled At Kannada Actor Darshan During Song Launch In Hospet

New Delhi: Actor Darshan recently had to face the wrath of some fans during the promotion of movie Kranti at Hosapete on Sunday evening. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

After the slipper hit his shoulder, Darshan said, “It is not your mistake brother, no problem” and tried to calm down his angry fans in the gathering.

The actor immediately left the scene with police protection.

In the video, cops were seen around Darshan immediately after the attack on the actor.

Darshan was in Hosapete for the release of a song from his upcoming film “Kranti”, which is scheduled to hit screens on January 26. He also garlanded the statue of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the town.

The movie is directed by V Harikrishna. Actress Rachita Ram is acting opposite Darshan in this film.