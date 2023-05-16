Slight delay in monsoon onset over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

New Delhi: A slight delay is expected in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and it is likely to arrive by June 4, the India Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

“This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of 4 days,” the Met office said in a statement. ……

The monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020.