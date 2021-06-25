Sky gazers witness Strawberry Moon

Bhubaneswar: Sky gazers witnessed 2021’s last supermoon, termed the Strawberry Moon, last night.

The Strawberry Moon marks the last Full Moon of the spring season and the first Full Moon of the summer. The summer season began in the northern hemisphere with the Solstice on June 21, which marked the longest day of the year.

According to Nasa, the celestial even is coined ‘Strawberry Moon’ because it signalled a time to gather the harvest of strawberries and other fruits.

The phenomenon was visible to people of several areas in India including the citizens of Odisha.

Reportedly, sky gazers will be able to witness the same for the next few days.