SKM To Take Final Decision On Ending Farmers’ Protest Tomorrow

New Delhi: The final call to withdraw the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the government’s three farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) would be taken tomorrow, informed Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday.

Tikait gave this information to India Today over the telephone and said that the final decision about the farmers’ protest will be taken at the meeting on Wednesday.

The farm leaders are set to hold a meeting at 2 pm on December 8, where some key decisions regarding the future course of action about the protest are likely to be taken.

The farmers’ union had called a meeting of its top leaders at the Singhu border on Tuesday to deliberate on the Centre’s draft proposal. However, Rakesh Tikait, who was attending an event in Uttarakhand, did not participate in Tuesday’s meeting.