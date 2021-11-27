SKM to decide future course of action of farmers’ protest today

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body of protesting unions – will on Saturday take a call on the future course of action of the entire movement, according to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav.

The BKU, an influential farmers’ union from western Uttar Pradesh, has been leading the charge at the Ghazipur border since November last year under the SKM umbrella.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh had gathered in large numbers yesterday at the three Delhi border points of Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri – with protesting unions saying that the day, which marks one year of their agitation against the three farm laws, will be remembered forever in history as one of the greatest moments of people’s struggle.