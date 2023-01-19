Skin Care Tips For Women Over 30

New Delhi: As we enter our 30s our skin’s natural oil production decreases, making it more susceptible to dryness and wrinkles. Here is the information you need to create a skincare routine that works for you.

Wear sunscreen daily: Sun damage is one of the biggest factors that can age your skin, so it’s important to protect it with a sunscreen that has at least SPF 30. Moisturize regularly: As we age, our skin’s natural oil production decreases, making it more susceptible to dryness. A good moisturizer can help keep your skin hydrated and plump. Exfoliate gently: Exfoliating helps to remove dead skin cells and can improve the texture and tone of your skin. However, it’s important to use a gentle exfoliant and not overdo it, as excessive exfoliation can damage the skin. Get enough sleep: Sleep is essential for skin health as it helps to repair and rejuvenate the skin. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Eat a healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can provide your skin with the nutrients it needs to look healthy and radiant. Quit smoking and limit alcohol: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can both contribute to premature ageing and wrinkles. Manage stress: High-stress levels can lead to breakouts, dull skin, and other skin problems. Practice stress-reducing activities such as yoga, meditation, or exercise.