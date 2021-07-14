Skin Care Tips For Diabetic Patients

New Delhi: Diabetic skincare and proper care of a diabetic’s feet are essential to preventing complications and ulcers that can be caused by diabetes. It starts with the diabetic controlling glucose levels or blood sugar levels. Keeping the skin from drying out is a factor in keeping the organ known as the skin healthy. The healing process takes longer and as a result, the slightest nick or scratch can easily become infected if proper diabetic skincare habits are not practiced every single day. Here’s how you can take care of your skin troubles when you have diabetes or at risk of it.

Regular medication, exercise, and a controlled diet to keep diabetes under control can help control most skin problems. Proper skin care can help keep the problems at bay

Keep skin clean and dry especially in the problem areas such as underarms, under the breasts, between toes, and around the groin area.

Check your body regularly for any problems

Avoid a lot of hot showers.

Moisturise twice a day

Use lip balm regularly

Treat wound immediately

Drink lots of water

Do not pop a blister or try to shave a skin tag

Wear an SPF 40 sunscreen every day

Treat the cuts and wounds immediately

Include foods such as cinnamon, jamun, aloe vera, berries, tomato and amla, curd, lemongrass etc. in your diet

Home remedies

Use a skin pack made of mixing two tablespoons of honey with half a teaspoon of turmeric. Apply on the skin and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Honey moisturises the skin and turmeric helps fight infections. Apply ghee on the lips and areas around it to prevent the lips from chapping and corners becoming too dry. Keep the skin moist by using oatmeal paste on the skin. Colloidal oatmeal also helps control itching on the skin. Add a quarter cup of baking soda to a warm bath. This will help relieve some fungal infections. Mix some tea tree oil with your regular moisturiser or add a few drops to virgin coconut oil. Tea tree oil helps contain itchy rashes.

Note: Consult your dermatologist to know more about correct skin management with diabetes. Do not ignore the skin condition for long such that it becomes difficult to treat.